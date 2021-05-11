Officer killed in SLO: Police yelled ‘He has a gun!’ before witness heard volley of shots

A San Luis Obispo neighborhood erupted in a spasm of gunfire and violence Monday evening that killed one police officer, injured another and left the suspect dead.

Official details on precisely what happened are still scarce, but the city is planning a news conference for noon today.

City officials have only confirmed that the as-yet-unamed officers were serving a search warrant on an individual at an apartment complex off Margarita Avenue in San Luis Obispo for an unspecified reason shortly after 5 p.m.

During that, things somehow went haywire.

Witnesses later described a confusing cacophony of banging, yelling and gunshots. One said she saw a man brandishing a “big gun” and shooting at officers from an apartment door as they hid behind vehicles.

Another said they heard officers shout: “He has a gun!” before shots rang out.

By 6 p.m., both an officer and the suspect lay dead — the latter killed by police bullets — while a second officer was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. (The officer is currently in stable condition, the city says.)

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” City Manager Derek Johnson said in a statement Monday evening. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss.”

Officers console each other after a shooting Monday in San Luis Obispo. Two police officers and a suspect were shot during a warrant search off of Margarita Avenue. The suspect was confirmed dead, but the condition of the officers was not released initially. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Neighbors near shooting ‘never expected this to happen’

The residential area off of Margarita Avenue is actually several different tiny neighborhoods all situated along one main road, like vertebrae along a spine.

The further down the road you go, the larger the houses (and higher the home prices) become.

But at the base of the spine, closer to the Department of Motor Vehicles office along South Higuera Street, are several apartment complexes, home to families, young workers and the occasional Cal Poly student.

It’s a relatively quiet area of town, not prone to a lot of action other than a few medical responses and a close call with a hillside wildfire last year.

“I would have never expected something like this to happen, especially down here, because it’s like, it’s mostly just like families and stuff,” Monica Rochte, 31, told The Tribune from outside her apartment Monday evening. “Some care homes down the way. The only time we have an ambulance is because one of the older people at that care home needs care.”

Police investigate the scene of Monday’s shooting in San Luis Obispo. Two police officers were shot and a suspect is dead. Police hung a sheet over the railing, blocking view of the doorway. Mackenzie Shuman mshuman@thetribunenews.com

So when shots and then sirens rang out throughout the neighborhood Monday evening, it was clear something was happening.

Rochte was working from home that day, contemplating taking out the trash, when she first became aware something was wrong.

All of a sudden, she could hear police banging on a door across the street in Camellia Court, yelling, “We’re going to come in. We know you’re in there.”

The noise continued for a while before suddenly there was a huge bang, which she thought sounded like somebody knocking down a door.

Then a single shot.

Next thing Rochte knew, someone was yelling “He has a gun!” before a series of 15 to 20 more sporadic shots rang out.

“And then I could hear sporadic shots for like a minute or so after that,” she said.

Officers take aim at an apartment across Camilla Court following a shooting Monday in San Luis Obispo. Two police officers and a suspect were shot during a warrant search off of Margarita Avenue in San Luis Obispo. The suspect was confirmed dead, but the condition of the officers was not released. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Witness hid after gun shots exchanged in road

Another neighbor, Victoria Torres, 21, said she was upstairs in the same building Rochte was in when the incident erupted outside.

“I heard like a very loud knocking — I don’t know if it was the police or what,” she said. “I always hear noises here so I didn’t think anything of it until I heard the gunshots.“

Torres said she didn’t really know what gunshots sounded like, but the sounds were “so extremely loud,” she knew something was wrong.

She looked out her window and saw a police car. Then she walked downstairs and looked out another window.

“That’s when I saw the man,” she said.

Police and sheriffs search an apartment on Camilla Court where shots were fired. Two police officers and a suspect were shot during a warrant search off of Margarita Avenue. The suspect was confirmed dead, but the condition of the officers was not released initially. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

He was carrying a “big gun” and began shooting at officers from the door of an apartment, Torres said. The officers were hiding behind their car.

So she went back upstairs to hide and call 911.

“I was pretty startled and frightened,” she said. “I just hid. I looked out the window again when it got quiet. Because I wasn’t sure what happened.”

By that time the officers had moved to behind Torres’ car. She said she wasn’t sure where the man with the gun was after that.

“Then I decided to not watch anymore because it was too scary,” she said.

‘Suspect down.’ Officers storm SLO apartment, guns drawn

The exact timeline of what happened, especially inside the apartment, is still unclear.

Tribune photographer David Middlecamp was on the scene only a few minutes after hearing the first calls of a potential active shooter with an officer down in the area.

When he arrived just around 5:40 p.m., he saw gathering officers pointing rifles toward a small tan-and-brown apartment complex on Camellia Court. The officers then rushed a door on the second floor of the complex, guns drawn.

A few hectic moments later, from the static of the police scanner came the words: “Suspect down.”

With those words, a new whirlwind of activity began. Four stretchers from San Luis Ambulance were pulled out, prepared, and then wheeled back into their ambulances without patients.

Four medical gurneys were brought to the scene of a shooting Monday in San Luis Obispo, but no patients were brought out and the ambulances left the scene. Two police officers and a suspect were shot during a warrant search off of Margarita Avenue. The suspect was confirmed dead, but the condition of the officers was not released initially. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Police officers, clearly distraught, consoled one another next to the rows of parked emergency vehicles.

It wouldn’t be until much later that night that the city confirmed why they were distraught.

In the meantime, an investigation began.

Someone hung a white sheet along the railing in front of the second-floor door where much of the action seemed to have taken place, as a slew of crime scene investigators trekked in and out of the building.

SLO County Sheriff’s Office crime scene tape was unrolled, separating Camellia Court from the surrounding homes with a strip of yellow plastic, even as curious onlookers flocked to the street corners to gawk.

People were asked to stay away from the area (a request to which there was some success until a low-flying helicopter shook people from their homes as it circled the area a multitude of times).

As the sun set and darkness spread, soon there was little left to do but move the remains of those killed, sending them along to the coroner’s office for examination.

After a body was whisked away from the scene just after 8:40 p.m., a silent and methodical procession of police vehicles made its way down South Higuera Street, flashing blue and red lights the entire way.

Procession of marked and unmarked police vehicles turns onto S. Higuera Street after shooting earlier this evening.



Two SLO police officers confirmed shot - no official confirmation of their conditions. pic.twitter.com/iIZkPWpyEX — Mackenzie Shuman (@MackenzieShuman) May 11, 2021