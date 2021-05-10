California

2 police officers shot, suspect dead in San Luis Obispo

The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Two police officers in San Luis Obispo were shot Monday while serving a search warrant and the suspect died, authorities said.

Shots were fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. as officers served the warrant at an apartment in the Central Coast city.

”The suspect is deceased and there is no threat to public safety at this time," a Police Department tweet said.

The department didn't immediately provide any other details about the shooting or the officers' conditions.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service