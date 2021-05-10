Mid-State Fair is returning to Paso Robles this summer. Here’s how to get tickets

California Mid-State Fair fans, rejoice!

The popular Paso Robles fair is officially coming back in July after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, fair officials announced Monday in a news release.

The California Mid-State Fair will be held July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, the release said.

Admission tickets will go on sale in early June, fair officials said. Fairgoers can only buy tickets online via the California Mid-State fair website; the box office will not be open.

“We are truly grateful that we can once again invite our community to celebrate one of the great traditions of our area,” interim fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in the release. “From the entire staff and board of directors, we can’t wait to see you!”

The 2021 fair will include “animals, agriculture, live performances, carnival rides, shopping, exhibits and food,” the release said.

But organizers offered few details on potential concerts — one of the fair’s biggest attractions.

“Specific programming elements, including live performances, are still being developed,” the release said. “More details will be forthcoming.”

Tom Keffury, a California Mid-State Fair spokesman, said in February that the fair could occur only in the least-restrictive yellow tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy coronavirus reopening system.

The county is currently in the orange tier, just one rung below yellow. And Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested the tiered reopening system could end as soon as June 15, leaving plenty of time before the the start of the fair.

However, Keffury said in February that “most attractions would require some sort of modification, whether it be major or minor. And perhaps some attractions would not be able to happen at all.”

Fair organizers will be looking at strategies used by theme parks, outdoor shopping malls, food courts, museums and college football to reopen safely during the pandemic, Keffury said in February.

“As safety continues to be our top priority, the fair will be following all state and local health mandates regarding COVID-19,” the release said. “It is also possible that certain attractions will need to have reduced capacity, depending on state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the 2021 fair. Fairgoers will need to check our website before arriving for the most up-to-date information.”

For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.