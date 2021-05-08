Emergency alert issued for girl, 11, who disappeared in Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County

The California Highway Patrol and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an 11-year-old girl believed missing and/or endangered. Darla Garcia-Noe was last seen Saturday, May 8, 2021, on El Camino Avenue and Howe Avenue in the Arden Arcade section of Sacramento County. She was last seen getting into a blue Hyundai Kona SUV. California Highway Patrol

Sacramento law-enforcement officials issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk young girl who was last seen Saturday afternoon in the Arden Arcade area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol issued alerts for Darla Garcia-Noe, an 11-year-old last seen by her parents about 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue at Darwin Street, not far from Howe Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by the Sheriff’s Office showed Garcia-Noe getting into a bright blue, late model Hyundai Kona SUV at the gas station on El Camino and Howe avenues. The vehicle had tinted windows and was being driven by an unknown man.

“Darla is considered at-risk due to her age,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Sacramento County emergency alert sent just before 6:30 p.m. An hour later, the Highway Patrol activated a wireless emergency activation, which triggers sounds and alerts on cell phones with emergency alerts enabled. The alert was issued for Sacramento and Yolo counties.

Garcia-Noe is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall and roughly 110 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Kionna Rowe said the girl’s father called 911 after she walked to a convenience store and didn’t return.

“He advised that he went to the store to check on her and was unable to locate her,” Rowe said. “Witnesses told him that they saw his daughter exit the store and get into a bright blue SUV.” Rowe added no force was used in the encounter.

Anyone who has seen the teen is urged to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.