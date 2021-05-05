Man falls off unicycle and is killed by hit-and-run driver, California cops say

San Jose police said they’re investigating a hit-and-run incident after a man fell off his electric unicycle and was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man riding an electric unicycle was killed after California police say he fell off and was hit by a vehicle.

San Jose police said that they investigated a collision Tuesday night involving a man who was riding an electric unicycle on Kooser Road, according to a news release.

The man fell down in the middle of traffic and was hit by a driver, who police said kept driving after the collision.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and is the 16th fatal collision in San Jose this year, according to authorities. The man’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s office after his next of kin is notified.

Police haven’t released information about the driver or the vehicle involved.

The road was shut down in both directions Tuesday night and the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to police.