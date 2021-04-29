Joe Thornton skating away from CA home with forever backyard views. See $9.5M listing

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton is selling his Los Gatos mansion with stunning panoramic mountain and valley views from the backyard for $9.5 million.

The gated, private estate in the hills near San Jose, California, sits on 1.3 acres of land with a 6,422-square-foot main home, a 659-square-foot guest house that has its own incredible views, and an infinity pool.

The modern, Tuscan-style residence was custom built in 2011 with lots of room and open space for entertaining.

“The guest house is ideal for visitors or an au pair, with abundant privacy and spectacular views,” according to the listing. “Impeccable quality throughout, boasting 16-foot ceilings, an infinity pool, loggia, radiant heating, Venetian plaster walls, French limestone floors, Miele appliances and so much more.”

Listing the home has led to some speculation on social media that Thornton, 41, is unlikely to return to the San Jose Sharks, where he spent the previous 15 years of his career. He signed a one-year deal to play with the Leafs.

Compass real estate firm holds the listing.

Joe Thornton's Los Gatos home is now on the market, making a return to the #SJSharks in any fashion a little less likely.



Live like a legend for a measly $9.5M.https://t.co/meAKBB3ioQ? pic.twitter.com/WuCdaSCVOP — TEAL TOWN USA - A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 27, 2021