Reports: Suspect dead after 3 separate Los Angeles shootings

Three people were shot, two fatally, at separate locations in Los Angeles early Tuesday and a suspect ended up barricaded in a vehicle on a freeway about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, local televisions stations reported.

The suspect died in the standoff on State Route 91 in Orange County but it was unclear whether he had been shot by police or himself, ABC7 reported from the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was pinned between an armored police vehicle and a large SUV.

Police headquarters spokeswoman Officer Lizeth Lomeli said no information would be released until a public information officer reached the scene.

The shootings began after midnight, KTLA reported.

A 43-year-old motorist was wounded at Figueroa Street and Exposition Boulevard in a shooting reported at 12:55 a.m.

A driver was then shot to death in downtown at 7th and Figueroa streets and another shooting was reported at 1:23 a.m. at a Starbucks drive-thru at 28th and Figueroa streets, where a young man died, KTLA said.