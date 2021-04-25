Small 3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Lake Tahoe communities. Did you feel it?

A relatively small earthquake shook communities surrounding Lake Tahoe Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.7-magnitude quake was recorded by USGS sensors at 8:33 a.m., and its epicenter was 1.2 miles beneath Lake Tahoe, just west of the Nevada state line. At 8:35 a.m., another quake of 2.8 magnitude hit in the same area, and a third aftershock at 2.7 magnitude hit just before 8:45 a.m.

Earthquakes of this intensity often cause objects to shake, but very rarely cause any damage. More than 1,400 people reported feeling some shaking from the quake, mostly in communities surrounding the lake such as Truckee, Carson City and South Lake Tahoe, according to the USGS’s felt report.

Many reports also came in from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, and a few reports were recorded as far away as Sacramento. Average self-reported information indicated an intensity of four or lower on a 1 to 10 scale, reflecting light shaking and no damage.