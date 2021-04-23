L.A. estate once owned by tough-guy actor is spectacular. Yours for $21.95 million

Tough-guy actor Edward G. Robinson appeared in more than 100 films during Hollywood’s Golden Age, but his former palatial estate in Los Angeles is a star now.

On the market for $21.95 million, the seven-bedroom, 11-bath main residence spans 10,000 square feet and dazzles with exquisite details in the design and its inviting outdoor oasis. There’s also a guest house on the property.

Sitting on more than a half-acre lot in the exclusive Beverly HIlls Flats area north of Sunset Boulevard, retreat is grand.

“This gated estate is a spectacle to behold: gorgeous grounds beckon a life outdoors, and elegant interiors curate ease and sophistication,” according to the official listing.

Robinson is believed to be one of the first owners of the home built in 1930, according to the Wall Street Journal. The modernized home preserves many of its historical details.

The elegant facade features stonework and black trim as guests enter through a curved, intricate wrought-iron doorway into the grand foyer, where a chandelier hangs above. A formal living room boasts a fireplace and coffered ceilings. There’s a bar for entertaining, as well. An extra living area or playroom includes a secret entrance to a safe room room that could be used as a wine cellar.

French doors open to the backyard, where a pool, water slide, waterfall, spa and stone patio are surrounded by a sprawling lawn and lush greenery.

The formal dining room is decorated with custom-painted wallpaper and a curved wall of windows looking out to the yard. The library boasts beautiful wood walls, a fireplace and built-in shelving. The kitchen is expansive, and features a breakfast nook.

On the second level, the primary suite is at the top of the stairs and comes with huge walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub resting under a large skylight and double vanity. The room opens onto a patio.

The home opens to four levels, which offers space for a fitness room, six fireplaces, a large laundry room and staff quarters.

The listing agents are Mauricio Umansky and Jon Grauman of The Agency.

Edward G. Robinson, a Romanian-American actor born in 1893, appeared in 30 Broadway plays and more than 100 films during a 50-year career. He specialized in gangster roles in films such as “Little Caesar” (1931) and “Key Largo” (1948).