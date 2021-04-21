Big undeveloped residential property on San Francisco Bay is for sale. What’s planned?

The largest remaining undeveloped residential waterfront property in Marin County — 14.5 acres of lushly forested land and 2,000 feet of private shoreline on San Francisco Bay — is up for sale by auction, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions.

Previously listed at $47 million, the land will be sold fully entitled with approved plans for an eco-friendly residential estate with multiple structures. Plans and permits are already in place for a 15,000 square-foot main residence, 2,200-square-foot guesthouse and 700-square-foot caretaker’s quarters on the site, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, which will handle the bidding.

The no-reserve auction is set for May 21, 2021.

The already-approved luxury home would be built green, according to Platinum. That means it’s a net-zero, carbon-neutral operation where the property produces the same amount of energy as is consumed. The residence, located in Tiburon, would include a four-car garage, a sprawling lower-level area for wine storage and an entertainment room and a private pool overlooking the bay.

Located on Bluff Point with views of the Golden Gate Bridge in the distance, the property has changed owners just once in the past 100 years. It is owned by Silicon Valley high-tech executive Anders Swahn.

There is no existing home on the land, but there is an entry gate, a $1 million paved driveway and cleared areas for the structures.

The parcel cannot be further subdivided and is zoned for one residential home, Trayor Lesnock, president and founder of Premier Luxury Auctions, told the Sacramento Bee in an email.

A 2010 newspaper article gives some insight into Swahn’s plans for his ridgetop mansion.

The “estate will be a solar powered, ‘net zero’ energy consumer, super-insulated and airtight under the county’s new ‘build it green’ system, and constructed to meet commercial standards, tripling its useful life,” according to the report in the Marin Independent-Journal. “It will be powered by a state-of-the-art solar voltaic and thermal panel system with geothermal temperature controls, skylight operation sensors and related high-tech marvels.”