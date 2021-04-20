‘Guilty. Guilty. Guilty.’ What Californians are saying about Derek Chauvin’s conviction

Fresno muralist Omar “Super” Huerta puts on finishing touches on his paintings of George Floyd, George Fernandez and nurses for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A Minneapolis jury on April 20, 2021, convicted Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed Floyd. Fresno Bee file

Sacramento criminal justice activists, police unions and Gov. Gavin Gavin Newsom commended the Minneapolis jury that on Tuesday convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin on murder charges connected to his killing of George Floyd last year.

Here’s a sampling of what they’re saying on social media.

“This is not Justice but Accountability..... Let’s not Celebrate what is the correct method of correction ..... We still have plenty of work to be done... We must keep fighting......”

— Sacramento activist Berry Accius, in a tweet

“Guilty on all counts.....now how about justice for everyone else!”

— Sacramento area activist Jamilia Land, via Facebook

“Not enough. Better than nothing.”

— Sacramento area activist Maureen O’Leary, in a tweet

“George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change. No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability. Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society.”

— California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a tweet

“GUILTY. GUILTY. GUILTY.”

— California Congresswoman Karen Bass, in a tweet

“We all know the death of George Floyd should have never happened. Today justice was served.”

— Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, in a tweet

“Today our country can celebrate a small step toward justice. While the jury found George Floyd’s murderer guilty, true justice would have been a living, breathing George Floyd. We have a long way to go toward real justice for all.”

— Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, in a tweet

“George Floyd was a man in distress and crying out for help, and his death should not have happened. This incident is an affirmation that we must hold officers accountable when their actions are found to be unlawful and inconsistent with training and best practices in the use of force to gain compliance.

— Brian Marvel, president of the Peace Officers Research Association of California:

“This verdict is a step toward justice and accountability, but George Floyd is gone forever. One decision will not bring systemic change to our justice system or root out racism in our institutions. This must be the beginning, not the end, of those efforts.”

— California Attorney General nominee Rob Bonta, in a tweet