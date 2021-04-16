Exclusive: California mass shooting suspect should have been on gun blacklist. Why wasn’t he?

Unidentified people comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Police say several people were killed, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

The man accused of killing four people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a Southern California business late last month should have been on a state list that bars dangerous people from owning and buying guns and ammunition.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez had a 2015 battery conviction that by state law should have barred him for 10 years from possessing or buying guns or ammo at retailers conducting background checks.

It’s unclear why Gonzalez, 44, wasn’t blacklisted or where and how he acquired the Glock semi-automatic handgun and ammunition used in the March 31 shooting in the city of Orange.

The shooting raises concerns over the state’s ability to enforce strict gun laws, and whether the California Department of Justice’s so-called “prohibited persons” system is effectively working to keep and, if necessary, seize firearms from risky people.

Two weeks after the mass shooting, police say Gonzalez wasn’t listed as a “prohibited person,” and they’re not yet sure how he got his Glock.

“Our detectives are still working on the trace for the weapon,” Orange Police Lt. Jennifer Amat said in an email this week.

Experts say Gonzalez could have bypassed the state’s background checks and acquired the weapon illegally.

The news that he had a recent conviction yet wasn’t on the state’s prohibited list to legally possess and buy firearms and ammunition at retailers alarmed the former assemblyman who authored a 2003 law that extended a gun ban for those convicted of certain crimes.

“He should not be able to purchase or have a firearm,” former Assembly Speaker Fabian Núñez said. “If they didn’t have him on the list, it means that somebody didn’t do their job.”

Officials at the California Department of Justice, which manages the state’s background check system, declined to answer questions about why Gonzalez wasn’t on the list, saying the agency is forbidden by law from releasing information about a person’s criminal or firearms background-check history.

Gunman kills four, wounds boy’s mother

Police raced to the two-story office of Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage company in the city of Orange, just after 5:30 p.m. on March 31. They said Gonzalez had locked the entrance gates with bike locks. Officers shot and wounded him when he fired at them with his handgun, police said.

Inside officers found four bodies, all members of a family that officers say Gonzalez knew. His alleged victims were Leticia Solis Guzman, 58, Jenevieve Raygoza, 28, Luis Tovar, 58, and 9 year-old Matthew Farias.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, left, a 44-year-old Fullerton man, is the suspect in a shooting that occurred inside a counseling business in Orange on March 31 that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old Matthew Farias, right. Orange Police Department, Farias

The third-grader died in the arms of his mother, Blanca Ismeralda Tamayo, who was shot once in the left arm and twice in the head, reportedly trying to shield the boy from the gunfire, according to the Orange County Register. She was in critical condition last week, and her family says in a GoFundMe online fundraiser for her medical bills that she continues to fight for her life.

Along with the handgun, police said Gonzalez carried handcuffs and pepper spray.

Gonzalez’s arraignment on murder charges has been repeatedly postponed because he remains hospitalized and unable to communicate with his court-appointed attorneys.

The shooting occurred nearly six years after Gonzalez was charged in Orange County Superior Court with child cruelty, assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime and battery.

In October of 2015, the court dismissed the more serious charges in exchange for Gonzalez pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery — one of nearly four dozen misdemeanor charges that in California come with a 10-year prohibition on firearm ownership.

He was fined $150 and sentenced to a day in jail. The day he was booked into jail after his arrest counted as “time served.”

At the time, the Orange County Superior Court notified the California Department of Justice of Gonzalez’s conviction, said court spokesman Kostas Kalaitzidis.

That should have landed Gonzalez on the prohibited list for the next 10 years.

Gonzalez in 2017 successfully petitioned the court to have his case expunged.

It’s highly unlikely Gonzalez’s expungement granted him access to firearms again, said Steve Lindley, a former California Department of Justice Bureau of Firearms chief who left in 2018.

An expungement may erase a conviction from a person’s publicly searchable court record, but it doesn’t take them off the state’s prohibited list which is used during the state’s gun and ammunition background check process.

Lindley, who now works as a program manager at the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, also said it’s rare that a background check misses a prohibited person, or that a dealer would decide to still sell to a banned customer.

Even with all the stopgaps in a “very, very good system,” Lindley said, people still acquire guns illegally.

“Unfortunately, where you have strict gun laws, there will always be a market for illegal firearms,” Lindley said. “Because people want to get them one way or another.”

Tracking ‘armed and prohibited’ gun owners

Without knowing more about how Gonzalez got his Glock and his ammunition, there are “missing pieces to the story that are critical,” to understanding whether he obtained it due to an institutional failure, said Dr. Garen Wintemute, an emergency medicine physician at UC Davis Medical Center, where he is the director of the Violence Prevention Research Program.

In 2006, California became the first and only state in the nation to establish a so-called “Armed and Prohibited Persons System” for tracking firearm owners who fall into a prohibited category based on their criminal histories or their risk to themselves or others.

The system is intended to prevent gun violence by blocking those deemed too risky to own a firearm from possessing a gun or buying one at a retailer. The system is supposed to alert authorities when someone gets flagged for certain restraining orders and mental health concerns. It also applies to people convicted of a felony or one of 44 misdemeanors, including domestic violence or battery.

But the system has one glaring shortcoming.

Pulling records from several databases, the system will only trigger a possible visit from Department of Justice agents if someone who once legally purchased a firearm is placed on the prohibited persons list.

Agents with the Department of Justice will then track a prohibited person to confiscate their weapons and ammunition. The agency says it lacks staff to clear a backlog in cases — a problem officials noted became more pronounced due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

As of Jan. 1, 23,598 people are “armed and prohibited” in the system, according to a recent Department of Justice report to the Legislature. The department said in the report agents were investigating 9,083 active enforcement cases and 14,515 pending cases.

An additional challenge: 43% of all the firearms that have been seized in Department of Justice enforcement actions are not in the state’s database, highlighting just how many unregistered firearms are in circulation.

In 2020, dozens of special agents throughout the state seized 1,243 firearms. But only 778 of those — including handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons — were originally in the state’s database.

These unregistered weapons may have been passed down from family members, they were purchased in another state or they could have been acquired illegally. Experts say they’re also seeing an increase in so-called “ghost guns,” which are untraceable weapons that can be put together using a kit and usually don’t have serial numbers.

Justice Department’s database problems

Record keeping and database problems have plagued the Department of Justice in recent years as it sought to enforce some of the most stringent gun control laws in the country.

Last month, the agency signed a settlement agreement in federal court admitting a gun-registration website was so poorly designed that potentially thousands of Californians were unable to register their assault weapons and comply with recent changes in state state law.

The settlement came 11 months after a federal judge in a separate case said the state’s newly implemented online ammunition background-check program was so glitchy that tens of thousands of otherwise legal firearms owners were barred from buying ammunition — in violation of their 2nd Amendment rights.

The ammunition background check program uses the state’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System.

That ruling, which is under appeal, followed a 2019 Sacramento Bee investigation that found that one in five Californians, including police officers and active duty military, were being blocked from buying ammunition due to technical errors in the database.

Many of the problems stemmed from the same reason the state often isn’t alerted to a prohibited person attempting to buy a gun or ammunition: The would-be ammunition buyers didn’t have a firearm registered in the state’s database from a recent gun sale.

The Department of Justice requires people who aren’t in the database to register a gun they already own in order to buy ammo.

But several people told The Bee in 2019 that they ended up buying a completely new gun to get in the database because the state’s online system wouldn’t allow them to complete the registration process for weapons they already owned.

In court papers, the Department of Justice argued that the system is experiencing fewer glitches over time and the rate of rejection for otherwise legal firearm owners was declining as more people got into the database.

Had he been on the state’s prohibited list, Gonzalez should have been blocked during a background check from buying ammunition at a retailer.

Last year, 298 people on the “armed and prohibited” list attempted to purchase ammunition and were denied, according to the Department of Justice.

But Dr. Wintemute, the UC Davis gun violence expert, said it’s also possible that Gonzalez never bought his ammunition at a store.

“There is an off-the-books, illegal market in ammunition, just the way there is for firearms,” Wintemute said. “There always has been.”