Cascading water, marble bridges: Beverly Hills home is $65 million (Bitcoin accepted)

A new Beverly Hills home that is entered through a vibrant courtyard with a 20-foot wall of water cascading behind a 150-year old Mediterranean olive tree shipped from Italy is for sale for $65 million — or the equivalent in bitcoin.

Called Elementi, the 18,169-square-foot residence was “inspired by the Pacific Coast Highway bridges and waterfalls,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. “Designer Michael Chen has interpreted the beauty of the California Coast’s natural and manmade elements into an equally stunning home, but with an Asian twist and jetliner views.”

The seven-bedroom, 14-bath mansion sits in the private enclave of Trousdale Estates at 1108 Wallace Ridge Court, Beverly Hills CA.

“This ... masterpiece is forged from exquisite craftsmanship and (is) a work of art in itself,” according to the official listing. “Cross the glass bridge into the dramatic foyer where a remarkable open floor plan awaits with jetliner views.”

The front entrance is just the beginning of the architectural and interior design surprises found within the home. A marble bridge takes you across water that leads to a massive front door. Behind the pivoting front door the water falls past a dining room suspended over a lower courtyard, and continues into an atrium that is open from the roof to the lower level.

Inside the home created by Chen, a luxury home designer and developer, is a great room done up in marble with views to the Pacific Ocean, and a minimalist chef’s kitchen and butler’s pantry.

The master suite cantilevers over a balcony and has walls of glass highlighting amazing city views, along with dual baths clad in marble and a skylight.

Elementi is the only home in Trousdale Estates that is permitted for a daylight basement, which is accessed by a spiral staircase, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.

There is also a swimming pool, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, a wellness center and gym, office and a home theater.

Elementi is listed with Michael Chen and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, Los Angeles. The home hit the market April 8, 2021.

As pursuitist.com put it: “This is making us really regret not investing in crypto earlier.”