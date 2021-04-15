California man chases armed attackers 30 miles after robbery

A Modesto man was unhurt when he was fired upon twice Wednesday night while pursuing people who’d robbed him and his wife outside their home on Strivens Avenue in Modesto. He followed the robbers’ SUV to Stockton, where police arrested two people. jfarrow@modbee.com

There’s a bullet hole on the driver’s side door of a Modesto man’s car and a ricochet dent on the other side. They’re the result of the husband and father being shot at as he chased armed robbers roughly 30 miles from his home into Stockton on Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred about 9 p.m. on the 2200 block of Strivens Avenue, just off Sisk Road near Heritage Ford. A husband and wife were getting out of their car when a dark Lincoln Navigator SUV with at least two occupants pulled up, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Thursday.

The couple were robbed at gunpoint and then the driver and passenger left the scene. The husband, who spoke briefly with The Bee but at the request of police declined to elaborate on what happened, got in his car and chased the fleeing subjects.

Shortly thereafter, police got reports of a collision and shots fired at Sisk and Rumble roads, about three-fourths of a mile northwest of the robbery scene, Bear said. “We recovered several shell casings” but the vehicles no longer were there, she said.

Another caller reported a vehicle chase that appeared to be heading north out of town, Bear said, so MPD notified the Ripon, Manteca and Stockton police departments that something was coming their way.

Modesto police soon heard from their Stockton colleagues that there was a shooting in their city in which the Modesto victim’s car was struck. Stockton police arrested the driver and passenger who’d been pursued from Modesto. Modesto officers returned the suspects to Stanislaus County.

Stockton residents Jeralmiah Johnson, 23, and Rene Farias-Mendez, 22, both face charges including attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy, Bear said. Both men were in custody Thursday with bail set at $2 million each.

The Modesto man said one of the bullet strikes to his car occurred in Modesto and the other in Stockton. He was not injured.

Bear said the suspects are believed to have committed an attempted robbery in Hughson and a robbery in Ceres shortly before the Modesto robbery. No details were available on the Hughson incident, but in Ceres, a woman was robbed of her purse at the Dollar Tree store on Hatch Road, Bear said.

Anyone with information on the crimes, or who may have been victimized by the same men, is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.