Watch live: Newsom gives COVID-19 update as California expands vaccinations to all adults

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on, far right, as ICU nurse Helen Cordova receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. AP/Pool

Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on COVID-19 in California on Thursday, the same day the state is opening vaccination eligibility to all adults.

Newsom will hold the press conference in Alameda County around 10:15 a.m., according to his office. Once the event begins, you can watch a livestream here:

All Californians over age 50, as well as people with preexisting conditions and workers in essential sectors like health care, were already eligible for vaccinations. Thursday is the first day every Californian over age 16 is eligible to get a vaccine, although some health care providers had already begun vaccinating people in that age group to use up excess supply.

COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been approved for children.

So far, California has administered more than 24 million vaccine doses. More than 39% of Californians have received their first vaccine dose and more than 23% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

On Tuesday, California stopped administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal health officials recommended states pause administering the vaccine while a small number of cases where people developed blood clots are investigated. That caused some providers in California to scramble to reschedule appointments, but Newsom, who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks ago, said that the pause won’t significantly slow down the state’s vaccination progress in the long term.