California Latinos are missing out on money from COVID rent relief. How to apply

Nearly one month after California opened applications for a $2.6 billion coronavirus rent relief program, state officials say Latino residents are underrepresented among the tens of thousands of people applying for help.

The disparity suggests that people who are eligible for the help aren’t applying for the money that can relieve them of thousands of dollars of debt as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“Our numbers are good, but there there is still a gap in terms of Latino participation,” said Lourdes M. Castro Ramírez, secretary of the California Business, Consumer Affairs and Housing Agency.

Under the program funded by the federal government, approved applicants can receive up to 80% in back rent accumulated between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

The remaining 20% of back rent would need to be forgiven by the landlords who participate in the program.

As of Tuesday, the state has processed more than 49,000 applications. An additional 96,000 applications are in progress, according to Russ Heimerich, deputy secretary of communications for the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

Depending on your county or city, the funds are being dispersed through either the state program, a local program or a combination of the two. Modesto and the cities and counties of Sacramento and Fresno are each distributing the funds through their own locally administered programs.

About 57% of the state’s renters are Latino, according to a 2019 analysis by Tenants Together, a statewide renters’ rights group.

Just 35% of the tenants who have applied for the state’s COVID-19 rent relief program identify as Latino, according to data provided by the housing agency.

To close the gap, the housing agency plans to spend about $4 million to reach under-represented communities through a statewide public awareness campaign about the program. It includes a flight of Spanish-language ads primarily in Los Angeles, Chinese-language ads in Contra Costa County and other materials.

An additional $22 million will be passed on to community-based organizations helping renters apply for relief.

“It’s very important that we recognize that there is a tremendous amount of unpaid rent that became unpaid because it’s caused by this pandemic,” Castro Ramírez said. “As we begin to rebuild our economy and our communities, we want to make sure that the Latino community is able to clear this debt that has been accumulated.”

More than 100 community and social services organizations, including the Shores of Hope in West Sacramento, have partnered with the state to provide help California renters and landlords with their applications.

Nannette Fowler, executive director of Shores of Hope, urged Californians seeking rent relief to apply sooner rather than later.

“You don’t want to be worrying about housing or how you’re going to be able to pay for this,” she said.

How does housing affordability impact Latinos in California?

Latinos in California are more likely to spend a larger portion of their household income on rent compared to other groups.

One 2020 analysis by the California Budget & Policy Center shows that before the pandemic more than 4 in 10 Latino Californians spent more than 30% of their income on rent, compared to 1 in 3 white Californians.

About half of the state’s undocumented residents spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and about a quarter spend more than 50% of their income on housing, according to the report.

Last year, a UCLA report found that 2 million adults in California were unable to pay July rent on time. Of those who couldn’t pay rent, about 23% were Black and 20% were Latino, compared to 9% of both whites and Asian Americans.

Castro Ramírez said the stigma of asking for financial assistance could prevent some Californians from applying for the aid and said it is important to overcome it during the unexpected health crisis.

“What we’ve experienced with this pandemic has been unprecedented,” she said. “Our state and our federal government is recognizing that we need to provide direct financial relief to people. It’s our responsibility to make sure that those resources get to them.”

Do I qualify?

Landlords and low-income renters are encouraged to apply.

To qualify, renters must show that someone in their household qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in income due to COVID-19. Applicants must also show they are at risk of experiencing homelessness, housing instability or living in unsafe conditions, in the form of a late utility or rent notice or eviction note.

Additionally, eligible households must earn less than 80% of the area median income. In Sacramento County, the area median income for a household of four is $86,300. You can find out your area median income here.

Renters can still receive relief — 25% of their back rent — if their landlords decide not to participate in the program.

How can I apply?

Californians can apply for rent relief by visiting the state’s Housing is Key website. The website is also available in Spanish here.

People without a computer or internet connection can call 833-430-2122 to get more information. The call center provides help in various languages.

Landlords will need to provide documentation. A paperwork checklist can be found here. A checklist for tenants can be found here.

Can undocumented people apply?

Yes. Undocumented immigrants are eligible to receive the rent relief assistance as long as they meet the eligibility requirements above and will not be asked about their immigration status.

Castro Ramírez said applying for the assistance won’t cause negative ramifications for undocumented immigrants or affect their immigration status.

“The information is protected, we will not be sharing any individual data with any other agency or organization,” said Castro Ramírez. “We’re committed to protecting the privacy and the information of every individual that applies.”

Help us cover the issues most important to you through The Sacramento Bee's partnership with Report for America. Contribute now to support Kim Bojórquez's coverage of Latino issues in California for the Capitol Bureau — and to fund new reporters. Donate to Report for America