Watch live: Gavin Newsom to give update on California school reopenings

California Governor Gavin Newsom gives a press conference after touring an area burned by last year’s Creek Fire near Shaver Lake on Thursday, April 8, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans travel to Sonoma County on Wednesday to discuss school reopenings as California COVID-19 rates continue to fall. When the press conference starts, you can watch it below:

The vast majority of California’s schools are now open or expected to reopen in the next few weeks, the governor’s office says. Newsom will highlight upcoming goals when he speaks at an elementary school at noon.

California has, so far, administered more than 23 million vaccines. Earlier this year, Newsom signed a $6.6 billion reopening package to fund safety measures for in-person instruction and expanded learning opportunities. The administration has also moved to prioritize vaccines for school teachers and educators, as well as provide testing and PPE to schools.