Is California ready to open health care to undocumented adults? Latino leaders say yes

Members of the California Latino Legislative Caucus announced this week they are prioritizing two health care bills that would expand Medi-Cal coverage for nearly 1 million undocumented adults.

The Democratic lawmakers have carried similar bills in the past only to see them fail, largely over concerns about costs.

This time, they’re optimistic because of the state’s rosy budget outlook — tax revenue is coming in billions of dollars over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s January estimates — and because the coronavirus pandemic highlighted inequities in the state’s health care system.

Recent data from the California Department of Public Health shows Latinos represent 55.5% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 46.5% of its COVID-related deaths, despite representing 40% of the state population.

Additionally, a 2018 UC Berkeley Labor Center report shows 1.5 million Californians who lack insurance are undocumented — the “largest group of uninsured Californians.”

“This pandemic has further exacerbated both the racial and ethnic health disparities, while it’s made clear that access to comprehensive health care is both necessary and essential for every resident of our state,” said Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, during a Wednesday press conference. “Health care is a human right and our health system is stronger when everyone is included.”

One of the bills, Assembly Bill 4, would expand Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid, to low-income adults, ages 26 and over, regardless of their immigration status. The other bill, Senate Bill 56, seeks to expand coverage for undocumented seniors, ages 65 and over.

Providing Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented adults over the age of 25 would cost the state an estimated $2.6 billion, according to a 2020 report by the Legislative Analyst’s Office..

In recent years, Democrats and immigrant advocates successfully pushed for Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented children and young adults in California up to the age of 25. But previous attempts by Democrats to pass legislation surrounding Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented adults and seniors have failed.

Last year, Newsom did not include the Medi-Cal expansion for undocumented seniors in his 2020-21 budget, citing a budget deficit spurred by the health crisis.

A Public Policy Institute of California poll released last week showed the majority of Californians supported health coverage for the state’s undocumented residents. About 58% of likely California voters told researchers they were in favor of providing health care coverage for undocumented immigrants in California, compared to 39% of likely voters who opposed it.

Amid the pandemic, Durazo said seniors and Latinos in California have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

“Seniors and Latinos have been the most at risk and vulnerable,” Durazo said. “Undocumented seniors should not wait any longer.”

