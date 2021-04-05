Judy Garland’s former Malibu CA beach house for sale for $3.895 million. See it

With views straight out into the Pacific Ocean, the Malibu CA beach house where Judy Garland, her husband Vincente Minnelli and their daughter Liza Minnelli lived is for sale for $3.895 million.

The three-bedroom, three-bath house spans 1,311 square feet and sits right on sandy and serene Las Tunas Beach along a stretch of beach homes that have been the backdrop for a number of films, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The open and airy home has a double-view fireplace visible in the living room, which has vaulted ceilings, and the dining room.

“Designed in Cape Cod style, entry is through a private courtyard,” the real estate website said. “The first floor has views straight out to sea through ten-foot accordion doors opening onto the expansive deck where one can sunbathe or entertain guests. “

Garland lived there after it was built in 1947 into the 1950s, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals. The residence, 19236 Pacific Coast Highway, was completely rebuilt in 2013. Liza Minelli was born in 1946.

The updated kitchen has marble countertops and Viking appliances.

Upstairs, the master bedroom opens onto a private oceanfront deck.

Malibu Beach has a number of celebrity homeowners, including Courtney Cox, Cher, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr. and Miley Cyrus.

Judy Garland died of an accidental drug overdose in 1969 at the age of 47. The talented singer and actor starred in “The Wizard of Oz” and won an Academy Award for her performance in the 1954 version of “A Star is Born.”

The listing agent is Sally Forster Jones of Compass. The official listing says a sale is pending on the home.