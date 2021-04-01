Compton commercial yard fire spreads, destroys 3 homes

A huge fire in a Southern California commercial yard spread to neighboring homes, destroying three garages, authorities said.

The fire erupted in Compton around 5 p.m. Wednesday and units from multiple agencies responded, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Residents fled their homes but there were no injuries reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department initially said three homes were destroyed but the Compton Fire Department later said they were detached garages.

Fire officials said the yard contained a wide array of items including vehicles, cardboard, pallets and paints.

The fire burned into the night as firefighters poured streams of water onto the properties.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.