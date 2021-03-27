Rug designer’s Venice home makes stunning artistic impression. See the $3.75M listing

With impeccable interior design and stunning architecture, the extraordinary Southern California seaside home of rug designer Erik Lindstrom has hit the market for $3.75 million.

A tour of the three-bedroom, four-bath home is like a walk through a contemporary art gallery — beauty throughout every room.

It’s what you might expect to see in Venice these days — and then some.

“Venice’s bohemian flair has long attracted artists from all walks of life and is home to some of the most beautiful architecture in Southern California,” said Farrah Brittany who is co-listing agent with Mauricio Umansky of The Agency. “Today, we’re seeing a lot of homes reflect the more modern design and finishes found in Beverly Hills while still retaining the unique charm of the area. Venice’s sought-after dining scene and boutique shopping destinations are set amongst a unique coastal landscape making it an ideal source of inspiration for artists.”

The architectural design at 621 Mildred Avenue is the work of Erla Dogg Ingjaldsdottir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc. The polished interior was designed by Lisa Strong.

“The interiors combine airy minimalism with highly individual touches – you can tell that the owner really understands textiles, patterns, and how they can enhance interior design,” wrote Livingetc.

The home, spanning 2,766 square feet, was designed using “sustainable planning principles,” according to the listing.

A rooftop deck brings 360-degree views of the city and the ocean with lots of space to lounge and entertain. The deck is surrounded by glass walls for an uninterrupted vista and features an expansive fire pit.

“The home immediately makes an impression with an artistic, contemporary facade,” according to the official listing. “Glass windows soar against the white exterior and a yellow door adds intrigue. The exterior of the lower-level garage is clad in Japanese burnt wood—an ancient method called shou sugi ban—to mimic the plinth of an art gallery exhibit. Inside, residents are met with bright, open spaces bursting with light.”

A great room is the centerpiece of the residence — an open-plan living, kitchen and dining space where a tall metal fireplace divides the space.

A guest suite opens up to a patio, lined with black bamboo. There’s also a 400-bottle wine storage space.