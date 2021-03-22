California

Man, woman stabbed to death in residential area near LA

The Associated Press

ALTADENA, Calif.

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were stabbed to death Monday in a residential neighborhood near Los Angeles, authorities said.

A man and a woman were found with stab wounds around 2:45 p.m. on North Marengo Avenue in Altadena, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Both victims died at the scene about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, the statement said.

No additional information was immediately available.

