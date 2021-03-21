Man breaks cop’s leg, then breaks own foot jumping out window, California police say

A man being sought by California police at a rowdy party tried to escape by leaping out a second-story apartment window, breaking his foot, Chico police say.

Before that, an officer suffered a broken leg and a dislocated ankle while wrestling with Tony AlvaradoTafoya, 21, in a parking lot, police say in a news release.

Police had initially gone to investigate a noise complaint at an apartment complex on Vista Verde Avenue about 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found a large, unruly party, officers say.

Officers tried to detain AlvaradoTafoya in the parking lot, but after injuring one officer he fled into a nearby apartment, the release says.

Police then learned AlvaradoTafoya had a 9mm Glock style “ghost gun” loaded with a high capacity magazine, officers say.

They searched the apartment, but AlvaradoTafoya jumped from a second-story window, breaking his foot, and police arrested him, the release says.

He faces charges including resisting a peace officer causing serious bodily injury, carrying a concealed firearm, assembling a ghost gun, possessing a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and resisting police, the release says.