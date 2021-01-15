Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA mayor hold press conference at COVID vaccination site

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy that arrived into the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, March 27, 2020, to provide relief for Southland hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Also attending the press conference were Robert Fenton, FEMA Regional Administrator for Region 9, far left, Director Mark Ghilarducci, Cal OES, second from left, Mayor Eric Garcetti, second from right, and Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of Health and Human Services, far right. Los Angeles Times

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will hold a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday afternoon.

The event is expected to begin at 1:35 p.m., according to the governor’s office. Once the livestream starts you can watch it here. The event will also be streamed on Garcetti’s Facebook page.

Newsom and Garcetti will tour the new vaccination site at Dodger Stadium as California struggles to use up the doses the federal government has allocated to the state. Newsom has acknowledged that the state hasn’t been vaccinating residents quickly enough, a problem likely to be exacerbated after the Washington Post reported this morning that the federal government does not have a reserve of vaccines to send to states as planned.

Newsom and other officials have stressed that an efficient vaccination campaign depends on states having accurate information about how many doses they can expect to receive and when. The vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures and need to be used soon after they are thawed, making careful planning essential so doses aren’t wasted.