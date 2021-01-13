These are the winning numbers for Wednesday’s $556.7 million Powerball lottery drawing

For the second day in a row, Californians joined millions of people across the nation hoping that six numbers will bring them millions of dollars.

Nobody won the Mega Millions $625 million jackpot Tuesday, but lottery players got another shot to win big with Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers for Jan. 13 are 4, 19, 23, 25 and 49, and the Powerball number is 14. The jackpot is worth an estimated $556.7 million, up from the advertised $550 million, Powerball officials in Florida said during the 8 p.m. Pacific time drawing. It’s the ninth-largest pot in the game’s history.

This jackpot has an estimated cash value of $411.4 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky winner will still have to pay federal taxes, although California is one of only 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

With this amount of cash, before Uncle Sam takes his cut, you could afford to bankroll an NFL team for a season and still have some change left over.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays. To play, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69, and a “Mega” number between 1 and 26. Players have a 1 in 38.3 chance of winning a prize in a Powerball drawing, and a 1 in 292.2 million shot at winning the jackpot. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states across the country, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win more than $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.

If you didn’t win anything in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, you can soon have another shot at riches. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $750 million, which would be the second-largest prize in the game’s history.