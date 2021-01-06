Newsom condemns attack on U.S. Capitol and cancels press conference to protect his staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the mob of extremists supporting President Donald Trump who took over the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and canceled a previously scheduled press conference in Sacramento as a measure to protect his own staff.

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions,” the governor said in a statement.

Congressional leaders intended to gather in D.C. on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden before they were met with hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, crossing police barriers and breaking into lawmakers’ offices.

“The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians,” Newsom said. “We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”

Hundreds of pro-Trump activists also gathered at the California Capitol Building to protest the election results. Staff at the Secretary of State’s Sacramento building announced it planned to close early by 2 p.m., according to a tweet from the Secretary of State’s office.

Newsom was expected to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 surge following the holidays.

