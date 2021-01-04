Counselor killed breaking up fight at L.A.-area youth center

A counselor at a Los Angeles-area youth home was beaten to death while trying to break up a fight and seven teenagers and young adults were arrested, authorities said.

David Mcknight-Hillman, 25, was assaulted Saturday while trying to break up a fight at Wayfinder Family Services in the unincorporated View Park−Windsor Hills area, authorities said.

The private non-profit agency provides therapy and other support services to youngsters, adults and families, according to its website.

Investigators determined that Mcknight-Hillman was attacked by two 18-year-olds and five juveniles and died at a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department statement.

The two adults and four juveniles were taken into custody. The adults were booked on suspicion of murder and the minors were taken to juvenile hall. One youngster ran away and is being sought.