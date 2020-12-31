Historic Crisco House, built in 1901, hits the market for $1.645 million in Georgia

The Crisco House—a 12,862-square-foot Georgia mansion built in 1901—and its rich history has hit the market for $1.645 million.

The residence on College Street in Macon GA was home to Wallace McCaw, who got rich on hydrogenated vegetable oil. McCaw was president of the Macon Manufacturing Co. when he began working on the product now known as Crisco.

The seven-bedroom, seven-plus-bath home, which sits on a .68 of an acre lot, has been completely renovated to include a third-level apartment, speak-easy bar, movie theater and manager’s cottage.

Listing agent Joanna Jones of Sheridan Solomon & Associates told realtor.com that some historians believe the light cream-colored brick on the exterior of the home is “a homage to the color of Crisco.”

McCaw’s formula, originally known as Plantene, was purchased by Proctor and Gamble, who changed the name to Crisco and started mass-production of the shortening in 1911. The company made McCaw one of its vice presidents, according to gatewaymacon.org.

McCaw sold the house in 1910 to W. Jordan Massee, who was known as “Big Daddy” and was friends with Tennessee Williams, according to the realtor.com article.

Williams wrote “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” while living on the property, Jones told the popular real estate website.

Later, an owner of the home converted the house into 13 apartments that were popular with college students.

The current owners bought the house while it was in disrepair in 2013, and converted it back into a single-family home with a complete renovation, according to realtor.com.

The prominent Beaux-Arts mansion, now owned by Michael and Bridget Wright, received a statewide Excellence in Rehabilitation Award from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, according to Macon Magazine.

The home hit the market in early December 2020.