What’s with all the earthquakes? California’s latest rattles Bay Area from beneath the ocean

Maybe 2020 is going out with a bang.

The Bay Area was shook by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake early Thursday, the third quake of at least a 3 magnitude in four days in Northern California.

A leading California seismologist said the quakes are not particularly alarming.

“This is just normal activity,” said Lind Gee, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey in Menlo Park. “That’s good to hear, right?”

The Bay Area quake, recorded 9 miles below the ocean off the shore of Muir Beach north of San Francisco, followed two earlier quakes this week.

Late Wednesday, a 3.6-magnitude quake was recorded west of Cobb in Lake County. And early Sunday, a 3.8 quake was felt east of Willows, in Glenn County. The Willows earthquake was the most powerful on the floor of the Sacramento Valley since 1968.

By mid-morning Thursday, more than 5,200 Northern Californians had reported feeling Thursday’s quake to the Geological Survey, including some from the Sacramento area.

On the morning of New Year’s Eve, many took to social media to discuss the earthquakes. Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted that “2020 can’t leave without one more jolt!”

#earthquake San Francisco — because 2020 can’t leave without one more jolt! — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 31, 2020

Gee, a member of the California Integrated Seismic Network, said the latest earthquake sparked a good deal of attention because of its proximity to San Francisco. She added that it’s possible residents were already on edge because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are particularly sensitive because of the type of year it’s been,” she said.