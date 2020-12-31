California joins other West states in effort to keep roadways safe for New Year’s holiday

While traffic isn’t expected to be high in the state due to stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus pandemic, the California Highway Patrol will be out in full force for its annual New Year’s maximum enforcement period.

This year’s 78-hour period runs from 6 p.m. Thursday until the end of Sunday.

“Heading into the new year, the mission of the CHP is unchanged to provide the highest level of safety, service and security,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them.”

For this enforcement period, the CHP is taking part in a joint effort which includes the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and patrol units in nine states in a Western States Traffic Safety Coalition for the “Drive High, get a DUI” campaign.

During last year’s period, which CHP said only went 30 hours, three people died in vehicle crashes and officers made 491 arrests for suspicion of driving under the influence.

In the most recent maximum enforcement period covering the Christmas holiday, at least 38 people died in crashes and 573 arrests for suspected DUIs were made, CHP said on social media.

The CHP also has maximum enforcement periods around St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.