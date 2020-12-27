Small earthquakes shake Sacramento Valley floor in Northern California

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

Two small earthquakes rattled parts of the Sacramento Valley on Sunday morning.

A magnitude-3.9 earthquake occurred at 6:44 a.m. and was centered about 9.8 miles east of Willows in Glenn County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was the largest quake in the Sacramento Valley in at least 20 years, according to USGS records, and the strongest temblor in interior Northern California since a magnitude-5.7 quake struck the shores of Lake Almanor in 2013.

That was followed by a magnitude-2.5 temblor in the same area at 6:59 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage. A dispatcher at the California Highway Patrol’s Chico communication center said it had not received any calls about the quake at 7 a.m.

The earthquakes’ epicenter were near the Butte City junction of Highways 45 and 162, and was several yards from the Sacramento River, according USGS preliminary reports.

The quakes were about 15.7 northeast of Durham, 17 miles northeast of Biggs and 20 miles north-northeast of Chico.

Earthquakes in the Sacramento Valley are exceedingly rare, and typically small. In the area around where Sunday’s earthquakes occurred, the USGS says only 14 other quakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater have happened in 10 years.

According to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It” reporting system, fewer than 250 respondents were recorded by 7:10 a.m., with most respondents reporting “weak” or “light” shaking. Responses came from area near the temblors, as well as Chico, Marysville, Sacramento and Roseville.

Several users on social media chimed in after feeling the quake.

“It was unlike your typical earthquake,” wrote one user, Kimberly Hogan. “There were two percussions, first a small one and then a larger one. It knocked the house, woke everyone up and sent the cats running scared.”

“There was no shaking or rattling or movement. It felt like a giant knock to the house.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.