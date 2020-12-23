Endorsements building for Bay Area Democrat to be California’s next attorney general

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has yet to be confirmed as President-Elect Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary, but several lawmakers and advocacy groups are already backing a potential successor.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, has received a swath of endorsements in recent days from lawmakers, criminal justice advocates and Asian Pacific Islander groups as speculation grows around who Gov. Gavin Newsom might pick to take Becerra’s place as California’s chief legal officer.

Bonta, 48, has served in the Assembly since 2012 and represents Oakland, Alameda, and San Leandro. He was California’s first Filipino state legislator, and would be the first Filipino attorney general.

The chance to choose the next attorney general represents an important decision for Newsom, who on Tuesday named Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Kamala Harris’ U.S. Senate seat and then picked Assemblywoman Shirley Weber to succeed him as secretary of state.

During his time in office, Becerra was known as a fierce legal adversary to President Donald Trump, suing the administration more than 100 times. Political watchers say Newsom faces pressure to pick someone from an underrepresented demographic and is likely to look for an attorney general who will fight for the state.

State law requires the attorney general to be a licensed lawyer in the state for at least five years prior to appointment or election. According to the State Bar of California, lawyers whose licenses are in “inactive” status may still be eligible for the office. Bonta, who graduated from Yale Law School, currently has an active registration with the state bar.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg have also been floated as potential picks.

But a growing group of supporters say Bonta would be the best for the job.

Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, said in a Wednesday endorsement that a Bonta appointment would be a “historic moment” for the Asian Pacific Islander community.

“As a career-long advocate for justice and equality, Rob Bonta has led the fight in the Legislature to reform the criminal justice system and treat people with dignity,” Low said in a statement. “I’ve known Rob for years, and he would lead the California Department of Justice with distinction.”

Zathrina Perez, President of the California Asian Pacific American Bar Association, said Bonta has been a champion for the Asian American Pacific Islander community and communities of color in general.

“He has been a strong advocate for justice & equality. His well-established track record makes him exceptionally qualified to take on the role,” Perez said in a statement.

Assemblyman Richard Pan, vice-chair of the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, recently called on the governor to name an Asian Pacific Islander to succeed Becerra. With the departure of Harris, the API community will ground under Newsom’s watch unless action is taken, Pan said.

California Treasurer Fiona Ma also endorsed Bonta for attorney general earlier this month.

A number of criminal justice advocacy groups also announced their support for Bonta on Tuesday, citing his leadership in the Assembly fighting to outlaw private prisons, end cash bail and reform sentencing laws.

“He will be a partner in helping end mass incarceration and implementing evidence-based changes to our criminal justice system,” said Adnan Khan, executive director of Re:Store Justice California, a statewide criminal justice reform advocacy group.

It’s unclear when Newsom plans to name a new attorney general. Although he’s received wide support among Democrats, Becerra will face skeptical Republicans during his upcoming Senate confirmation hearing. Some GOP lawmakers are already trying to paint him as a radical.