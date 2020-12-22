California
Danny Elfman, Bridget Fonda sell hauntingly stunning California mansion. Take a look
Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman and actor Bridget Fonda have sold their eccentric century-old Los Angeles home to “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for $8.75 million, Variety reports.
The Italian Renaissance-style mansion with a rustic “oh-no-I’m-about-ready-to-be-trapped-in-a-fancy-horror-movie” type of feel is in Fremont Place, near Hancock Park.
“There’s also a two-story living room with a stone fireplace, a lavish dining room under gold ceilings, a mint-green family room full of French windows and doors, a breakfast nook with checkered tile floors and a recording studio lined with velvet drapes,” the Los Angeles Times said in describing the house’s utterly unique interior.
Upstairs, the primary suite with a large walk-in closet rounds out the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom chateau. The 8,000-square-foot estate also has a detached guesthouse, gym, loggia and pool.
Elfman is one of the most widely known film/television composers in Hollywood and has been nominated for an Academy Award four times, has two Emmy Awards and six Saturn Awards.
Fonda is a retired actor known for her roles in “Single White Female,” “The Godfather Part III,” and “Jackie Brown,” and has a Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award nomination.
