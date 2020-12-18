Life in prison for NorCal Rapist Roy Waller; judge imposes sentence totaling 897 years

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

After hearing from some of the women he victimized during his 15-year crime spree as the NorCal Rapist, Roy Charles Waller was sentenced in Sacramento Friday to nearly 900 years in prison.

Superior Court Judge James Arguelles imposed consecutive terms: 459 years to run consecutive to 438 years to life sentence. He will be ineligible for probation.

Waller, 60, who arrived in court Friday after a brief delay wearing orange jail garb and shackles, listened to five of his victims before Arguelles handed down the sentence. As he did throughout his trial, Waller kept his gaze down at the defense table flipping through legal documents.

Waller declined to address the victims or the court. As the sentences were meted out, he showed no emotion, sitting with eyes closed behind thick-rimmed glasses.

Prosecutors Chris Ore and Keith Hill asked Arguelles to hand down the sentence consecutively.

“Today their patience should be rewarded,” Hill said Friday of the women Waller attacked. “We ask you to impose the maximum sentence under the law.”

In his decision, Arguelles agreed, saying that Waller represented “a serious danger to society,” used a weapon, bound his victims and used “blatantly false testimony” during trial.

“Unfortunately, the DNA was just too much, we couldn’t overcome that,” Waller’s defense attorney Joseph Farina said outside of court. He added that Waller maintains he is not guilty and that he would be appealing the sentence.

K. Doe, one of two roommates raped in Natomas in 2006, was the first victim to speak. She told the court that the day of Waller’s arrest in 2018 was the first time she had taken a shower without fear. “All because I was so afraid of Mr. Waller breaking into my home again.”

She called Waller a “monster”: “I don’t know what happened to Mr. Waller during his childhood that made him the monster he is today. But I know he is incapable of feeling any remorse or shame.”

The woman said she knew Waller had no remorse because he had not apologized to any of his nine victims. She noted he tried to kill himself three times the day of his arrest in September 2018. She also spoke of Waller’s daughter reaching out to her and apologizing for her father: “She felt shame for what he has done.”

Waller never looked at her or any of the other victims.

Emotional victim statements

The other victim in that attack, Y. Doe, had her victim statement read aloud by Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office victim advocate Kat Mayorga: “The deep fear has been following me wherever I went.” Y. Doe said she always carried pepper spray after the attack and that Waller’s actions were “truly evil.”

The third woman to speak was R. Doe, who was in the courtroom but recorded her statement. She said she was a survivor, not a victim.

As she wept in court, her recording recounted that she was still haunted by the attack: “I heal myself every day, It’s a never-ending process of having to deal with my symptoms.”

The woman was a 21-year-old Chico State psychology student who was attacked in her apartment by a man who surprised her while she was asleep. R. Doe said she has memory issues because of the attack, can’t remember directions and becomes angry when weather is too hot.

A victim from Vallejo, identified as T. Doe, held back tears as she told the court that she relives the attack “every single Feb 13. I always wonder where I could have met him.”

T. Doe said that Waller “has to stay in the box,” has to remain in prison for life. “Please do not let him free. ... At times I wish I was dead. I felt like I was in jail.”

“I know the sentence will not bring back the 29 years I lost but I hope you give him the maximum penalty,” she said through tears.

‘I will never be ashamed’

Nicole Earnest-Payte, Waller’s first victim from Rohnert Park in 1991, gave her name and spoke in a strong, firm voice, saying that defense attorney Farina questioned her about why she was so open with the media.

“I have never been, nor will I ever be, embarrassed by what he did to me,” Earnest-Payte says. “I will never be ashamed.”

“It is your client who should be embarrassed, Mr. Farina,” she said.

Earnest-Payte speculated that Waller must have suffered trauma to turn out the way he did. “It was unfathomable that he found joy in the sadistic and heinous acts that he perpetrated against each of us,” she said. “We won, and never again will you be free to terrorize and damage another innocent human being.”

NorCal Rapist victim Nicole Earnest-Payne reads her impact statement to the court. NorCal Rapist Roy Charles Waller was sentenced to 897 years in prison in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 18.He was found guilty on all 46 counts of raping nine women in six Northern California counties between 1991 and 2006. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

In describing the attack 29 years ago, Earnest-Payte said she thought Waller would shoot her when he was done with her. “I thought about how long it would be after he shot and killed me before someone would call the police and find my body.” She thought about how many flies would be on her body, she said.

Earnest-Payte described the suffering her parents felt after the attack: “I will not easily forgive the effects on my family,” which included her mother who died last year. She also told the court she held no ill will toward Waller’s family: “What has happened to their life is unforgivable.”

She said the “loathing and disgust” feelings she felt during the attack would stay with her all her life, adding that Waller’s “extreme level of depravity” will never hold her down.

After telling the judge that Waller “will go down in history as one of the worst monsters in California history,” she added that “I imagine that his life will soon become hell, and along with that hell I hope he lives a long life.”

Waller: ‘I’m not a DNA expert’

Waller was convicted in November of 46 counts of rape and other crimes by a jury that deliberated for only 2½ hours.

Jurors rejected the tale Waller told from the witness stand, where he testified about his sex life, interest in threesomes and bondage but denied raping any of the nine victims.

Instead, he said the items police found in his storage lockers — including handcuffs, zip ties, duct tape, Tasers and a book on how to pick locks — were there simply because he is “a collector of odd things.”

He also had difficulty explaining how his DNA and blood ended up at so many of the crime scenes.

“All I can say is, I was never at these locations and I never did what I’m accused of,” Waller testified. “As far as the DNA thing, I’m not a DNA expert.”