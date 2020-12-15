Kevin McCarthy still silent on Joe Biden’s election after Electoral College vote

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference following GOP leadership elections for the 117th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president elect a day after the Electoral College made Biden’s victory official.

The Electoral College met Monday to ratify Biden’s victory, casting the official votes that mean Biden will be president next year. The margin was 306 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 232, the same margin Trump won by in 2016 against then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden on his win Tuesday morning in remarks on the Senate floor, after previously declining to do so.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said. “So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

But McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was silent Tuesday. His office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

McCarthy has mostly supported Trump in his lawsuits and attempts to change the results of the election. Most recently, he was one of more than 100 House Republicans who joined a lawsuit the Trump campaign filed in Texas to ask the Supreme Court to review President-elect Joe Biden’s projected victory. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case on Friday.

McCarthy had also stated emphatically that Trump had won the election before a presidential winner had been declared.

“President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet,” McCarthy said on Fox News while talking about fraudulent voting issues that have not been backed up with evidence. “We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes.”