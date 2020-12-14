Watch as California’s electors to the Electoral College make their pick for president

A screenshot shows California’s electors meeting in Sacramento.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the Electoral College meets to vote for the President of the United States, with President-elect Joe Biden expected to win.

California’s electors will meet at the Capitol in Sacramento to cast their votes for Biden as president and Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president.

Watch a livestream of the proceedings here:

Though American voters took to the polls in November to voice their choice for the presidency, the U.S. Constitution requires the meeting of the Electoral College to make their pick.

