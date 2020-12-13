The sprawling Flying Wing hilltop mansion of DJ Erick Morillo is for sale for $8 million

The Hollywood Hills mansion of Erick Morillo just hit the market for $7.99 million, three months after the DJ’s death.

The estate at 7000 Macapa Drive, Los Angeles, is one of architect Henry Gesner’s most notable works, known as the Flying Wing house.

“This is the sexiest, most timeless, and architecturally impressive estate in the Hollywood Hills,” according to the official listing.

The glass-and-wood residence brings to mind the form of a bird.

“It looks like a flying eagle about to take off from the mountains,” listing agent Jason Oppenheim of Oppenheim Group, who stars in “Selling Sunset” on Netflix, told the Los Angeles Times.

The four-bedroom, six-bath home, which spans 4,543 square feet, perches on a .82-acre lot with full views of the city.

The property features an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. Lawns run around the sides of the property to the back. There’s a spacious patio and an outdoor kitchen.

“Down the elevator, the owner’s suite and bathroom have unparalleled views of the Hollywood sign and the city skyline behind the infinity pool,” the listing states.

The home offers a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry on the top level, a spacious living and dining area with a custom-built bar and a separate office. There’s a recording studio, as well.

Oppenheim sold the house to Morillo in 2014 for $7..6 million. He told the Los Angeles Times that it is still his favorite of all the properties he’s ever sold.

Morillo, who produced music under the pseudonym Reel 2 Real, died in September 2020. His hits included “I Like to Move It.”