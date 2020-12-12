Fresno Bee Logo
1 arrested after pro-Trump, anti-Trump groups clash in city

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sacramento police arrested a man Saturday after pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clashed in front of the state Capitol building, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The arrest came after police declared the rallies an unlawful assembly about 3 p.m. Saturday, the Bee reported. Pro-Trump protesters — who appeared to include members of the far-right group the Proud Boys — and left-wing protesters scuffled in streets near the Capitol.

The fighting was the latest in six weeks of clashes between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups, the Bee reported.

Police told the newspaper they noted heavy armaments among members of both groups, such as body armor, helmets and gas masks. Police also said a group of about 50 demonstrators grabbed metal poles from a construction site and marched while brandishing them.

Most protesters had left the area by 3:30 p.m.

