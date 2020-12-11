SLO County hospital workers to get raises, COVID pandemic support with new contract

Hospital workers across California, including in San Luis Obispo County, will get raises and access to better coronavirus pandemic support and safety measures after their union reached a tentative agreement with Tenet Healthcare this week.

According to a news release Friday, Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West has reached a tentative settlement with Tenet Healthcare’s 11 California hospitals after months-long contract negotiations.

The healthcare union represents service, maintenance and some technical and professional employees. The new contract agreement covers 4,300 workers at hospitals across California.

Notably, it addresses pandemic safety, “a top issue for frontline healthcare workers who continue to risk their lives caring for patients with COVID-19,” according to the release.

“This agreement was possible because we as a union stood together to improve safety protocols — and to advocate for wages and benefits that reflect the hard work we do every day for our patients,” Palm Springs respiratory therapist Gisella Thomas said in the news release. “In a time of crisis like the pandemic, being able to speak with one voice gives unionized hospital employees the strong voice we need to stand up for our patients, our families and ourselves.”

In August, local SEIU-UHW West workers picketed in front of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, which belongs to the Tenet network, demanding better access to personal protective equipment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Local representatives of the union said at the time that workers had to regularly request PPE from the hospital while serving on the front lines of coronavirus response, rather than just being provided with it. In response,Tenet Health Central Coast said it had sufficient PPE for all front-line workers who come into contact with patients.

The new agreement includes comprehensive COVID-19 safety measures such as quarantine pay, worker support and lodging and compliance with the state’s PPE guidelines, according to the release.

It also includes 3% yearly raises, minimum pay of $19.50 per hour and increases for standby pay, according to the release.