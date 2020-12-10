Driver charged in crash that killed couple, injured 3 kids

Fresno Bee Logo
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder for an alleged drunken-driving crash that killed a husband and wife and inured their three children in Southern California, prosecutors said Thursday.

Grace Coleman faces multiple other charges, including hit-and-run, related to Tuesday's collision in Newport Beach, the Orange County Register reported.

Coleman made a court appearance via video from a hospital, but her court-appointed attorney did not enter a plea on her behalf. A judge ordered her held without bail, the newspaper said.

Police say Coleman was driving a Range Rover that ran a red light and collided with a Nissan Versa. The Nissan's driver, Henry Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife, Gabriela Andrade, 28, were killed. The Santa Ana couple’s 1-, 4- and 5-year-old children – secured in car seats – were injured.

Investigators have alleged that Coleman tried run from the scene but was quickly located by officers. The criminal complaint alleges that Coleman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

