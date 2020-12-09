California’s air regulator might get key job with Biden. Here’s Newsom’s pick to replace her

Liane Randolph was named new chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board. California PUC

Liane Randolph, a member of the Public Utilities Commission, was nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday as the next chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board.

The nomination puts Randolph in charge of one of the most important environmental agencies in the country. Her predecessor, Mary Nichols, led the air board’s fight against the Trump administration’s rollback of climate-change rules and is reportedly on President-elect Joe Biden’s shortlist to become head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Cleaner air is essential for California’s families and Liane Randolph is the kind of bold, innovative leader that will lead in our fight against climate change with equity and all California’s communities at heart,” Newsom said in a prepared statement. “By committing to achieving carbon neutrality and a clean economy, my Administration is fighting for a healthier and more vibrant future for our families and our economy.”

Although Randolph has spent much of her time at the PUC dealing with utility rate cases, she also has worked on climate change issues and their effect on utilities. In addition, she oversaw the PUC’s investigation into the future of the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility, scene of a massive leak in Southern California in 2015.

Nichols, who’s led the air board since 2007, is retiring from the agency at the end of the year, regardless of whether she’s chosen by Biden to run EPA.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a statement released by Newsom’s office, Randolph, 55, of Oakland, praised Nichols as a leader on air pollution regulation.

“Thanks to Mary and her excellent staff, CARB now stands as a beacon for how to lead with responsible public policy toward cleaner air,” she said.

The air board chairwoman’s post requires Senate confirmation and pays $183,552 a year.

Randolph is a lawyer by profession. She has been with the PUC since 2015 and is a former deputy secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency.

Newsom nominated three others to the air board: Tania Pacheco-Werner, a member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District board; Gideon Kracov, a member of the South Coast Air Quality Management District Board, and Davina Hurt, who serves on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District board. The governor also reappointed John Balmes, who’s been on the California air board since 2008, to another term.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER