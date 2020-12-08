Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

California just sent out its largest ever wireless alert, telling these residents to stay home

Californians in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley received a wireless emergency alert from the state Tuesday, urging them to stay at home unless they are doing an essential activity.

The alert at noon was sent to cellphone users in Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, as well as Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

It was the largest wireless alert ever sent out by the state.

Though some residents in southern Sacramento County may have received the alert, Sacramento County — which is part of the Greater Sacramento region — has not yet fallen below the ICU capacity threshold required to trigger the order.

The stay-at-home order for the two regions went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday and will remain in effect for at least three weeks. They will be able to exit the stay-at-home order if intensive care unit projections for January show a capacity equal to or greater than 15%.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Under the order, several business sectors, such as bars and breweries, must close, while retail sectors must operate at limited capacity and restaurants are limited to carry out and delivery.

The news alert comes as ICU capacity in the two regions is at an all-time low. ICU capacity is at 10.1% in Southern California, and down to 5.6% in the San Joaquin Valley, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference on Tuesday.

“The fact is that transmission is now so widespread across the state that all nonessential activities create a serious risk for transmission,” Ghaly said.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service