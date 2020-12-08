Monarch butterfly population plummets at Pismo Beach grove: ‘These numbers are so bad’

Preliminary numbers from an annual monarch butterfly population count in Pismo Beach show the insect species has suffered a devastating blow and is teetering closer to extinction.

Volunteers only saw about 200 butterflies during this year’s count at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove, one of California’s paramount overwintering site for western monarch butterflies, according to Emma Pelton, senior conservation biologist with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

The nonprofit organization conducts research on the species and leads an annual count, held Nov. 14 through Dec. 6 in 2020.

In 2019, the Pismo Beach grove had more than 6,700 monarchs — 23% of the western monarch population that year — and just five years ago, the site counted about 28,000 butterflies, according to the Xerces Society.

“We might be witnessing the collapse of the species,” Pelton said.

A western monarch butterfly census at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove indicates a catastrophic drop in the insect species’ population in the fall of 2020. One of the biggest overwintering sites in the west, the grove has seen the population crash due to pesticides, loss of habitat, wildfires and other factors. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The numbers are low across the state, with the greatest number of monarchs — 550 butterflies, as of Nov. 30 — counted at Natural Bridges State Beach in Santa Cruz, according to a news release by the Xerces Society. That site saw nearly 2,000 butterflies last year.

As of Nov. 30, with about 30% of the data gathered from monarch overwintering sites around California, only 1,224 monarch butterflies were reported in the entire state, according to the Xerces Society.

California may see fewer than 10,000 total monarchs overwintering this year, the Xerces Society wrote in the release.

The final numbers from the annual Xerces Society count are expected to come in late January.

In 2019, the state had about 29,400 monarch butterflies counted in overwintering sites. Five years ago, the state reported nearly 293,000 monarchs in overwintering sites, according to the Xerces Society.

The sharp population decline is likely due to a myriad of factors, the nonprofit said.

Severe wildfires, changing temperatures, increased pesticide use and unusually high number of reports of non-migrating monarchs raised in captivity may all impact the butterfly species’ overwintering populations in California, according to the Xerces Society.

“These numbers are so bad that people are just going to give up on saving the species,” Pelton said. “But there’s still reason to believe that they can bounce back, and that we can still save them.”

Insects could get Endangered Species Act protection

Western monarch butterflies are up for protection under the Endangered Species Act.

If granted, the species would have federal protection that would prevent any future habitat destruction without a permit, and a plan to help the butterflies recover would be implemented. In addition, the state of California would receive federal funding to help conserve the species.

An announcement from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service on its decision whether to grant the monarchs Endangered Species Act protection is scheduled to come next week, Pelton said.

Though the monarch butterfly is designated as imperiled and vulnerable by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, receiving federal protection status would boost efforts to save the species.

A judge in the Superior Court of Sacramento County ruled in November that the state of California does not have the legal authority to protect insects under the California Endangered Species Act. This means that the monarchs cannot be protected under the state Endangered Species Act.

“If this ruling stands, the California Endangered Species Act will effectively exclude a huge proportion of animal diversity from a law that was enacted to broadly protect the state’s wildlife,” Sarina Jepsen, the Xerces Society’s director of endangered species, wrote in the nonprofit’s blog. “Pollinators, among other insects, are essential to life on this planet, and should be conserved in their own right — but also for the services that they provide.”