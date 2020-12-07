Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Watch live: Gavin Newsom to give update on California COVID-19 response as ICUs fill

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin talks about the importance of wearing a face mask during a news conference at Sierra Orchards walnut farm in Winters, Calif. California won’t allow any distribution of new coronavirus vaccines in the nation’s most populous state until it is reviewed by the state’s own panel of experts, Gov. Newsom said, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (RenÃ©e C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin talks about the importance of wearing a face mask during a news conference at Sierra Orchards walnut farm in Winters, Calif. California won’t allow any distribution of new coronavirus vaccines in the nation’s most populous state until it is reviewed by the state’s own panel of experts, Gov. Newsom said, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (RenÃ©e C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File) Rene C. Byer AP file

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 management Monday shortly after 9:30 a.m.

When the live stream starts, you’ll be able to watch it below.

The update comes a few days after Newsom announced a regional stay-at-home order last week that restricts activity in regions of the state depending on intensive care unit capacity at local hospitals.

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service