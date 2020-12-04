PG&E planning power shutoff for 130,000 homes next week to curb wildfire risk in California

It’s December, but conditions are so dry that Pacific Gas and Electric is planning to cut power to thousands of Californians next week to reduce the risk of starting a wildfire.

California’s largest utility said Friday a deliberate blackout is “likely” Monday in parts of 15 counties, including Placer, El Dorado, Yuba and Nevada.

The “public safety power shutoff,” the sixth of the year, would affect an estimated 130,000 households and businesses, PG&E said.

The warning comes as a series of wildfires burn in Southern California and the National Weather Service said fire conditions are intensifying in Northern California, with winds forecast as high as 40 mph.

California endured the worst wildfire season on record this year, with more than 4 million acres burned. Meanwhile, the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly update compiled by several federal agencies, said 75% of California is experiencing drought-like conditions.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The deliberate blackouts are enormously controversial, but PG&E was driven into bankruptcy in 2019 after it faced billions of dollars in liabilities from a string of major wildfires. The company emerged from bankruptcy in June and has pledged to reduce fire risks. It also has implemented technological changes to narrow the geographical footprint of its power shutoffs.

The complete list of counties to be affected by Monday’s blackout: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba.