California sees increase in roadway deaths during Thanksgiving CHP enforcement period

The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in deaths from last year during its recent maximum enforcement period.

At least 50 people were killed in vehicle crashes during the 102-hour Thanksgiving period which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday until midnight Monday, according to a tweet from CHP’s Sacramento headquarters. The number of fatalities went up 19% from 2019.

During the same period last year, 42 people died on California roadways, including two in the greater Sacramento area, according to CHP.

Also, officers made 868 arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs this year, one more than in 2019.

CHP officers were patrolling the state’s roadways looking for unsafe drivers and any motorists who may have been in need.

“This year has presented us with many unforeseen challenges, but safety is still our priority,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release last week announcing the enforcement period.

In the state’s last maximum enforcement effort, a 78-hour period for Labor Day, CHP officers made 924 DUI arrests, a 14% decrease when compared to the same period the previous year. However, 78 deaths were reported in both 2019 and this year.

The CHP’s next maximum enforcement periods will come during Christmas and New Year’s Day. Officers are also on alert annually around St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July.