Plumber sparks fire that displaces multiple California families, officials say

A California plumber sparked a fire and caused $500,000 in damage, officials said.

Heartland Fire and Rescue told McClatchy News that the fire in El Cajon on Monday displaced multiple families but did not know how many people were affected.

“Fire was sparked by a plumber working in one of the units of the condos,” Sonny Saghera, a spokesman for Heartland Fire and Rescue, told McClatchy News in an email. “A total of 4 units were affected.”

Firefighters spent 30 minutes trying to knock down the fire, officials said. It started in an attic and was sparked by a plumber working in one of the condos, Heartland Fire and Rescue said.

El Cajon is located 16 miles northeast of San Diego.