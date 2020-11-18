California Legislature staffer arrested on child porn charge, Sacramento sheriff says

A legislative assistant working for a state assemblywoman has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography after investigators tracked an illicit image to a computer at the California Capitol building.

Brandon Martinez Bratcher, 28, was arrested on a felony charge of possessing child pornography, said Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann. He said Bratcher became aware a warrant had been issued for his arrest, so he turned himself in Monday at the Sheriff’s Office.

Later that day, Bratcher was released from the Sacramento County Jail. Information about his bail amount was not available Wednesday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Bratcher with one count of possessing child pornography, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

Bratcher works for Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda. Her office issued this statement about Bratcher’s arrest: “We were stunned to learn of these disturbing charges. Once we learned of the investigation, he was immediately placed on administrative leave.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, made up of investigators from agencies in the region including the Sheriff’s Office, launched the investigation that led to Bratcher’s arrest.

Grassmann said a “social media company” in February became aware one of its users had a child porn image on an account and alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He said the center has a database that helps track online users distributing or receiving child porn images.

The center then created a crime tip profile and submitted the information to Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which works closely with the Sacramento task force. The local investigators then obtained a search warrant to examine account data for the social media company and the Internet provider linked to the user’s account, Grassmann said.

The sheriff’s spokesman said the search warrants led to information that identified Bratcher as the user with the child porn image and traced the user’s account to a computer at the Capitol. He said the California Highway Patrol, which has jurisdiction at the Capitol building, was informed and took the lead on the investigation.

Grassmann did not name the social media company that flagged the child porn image or the Internet provider, and he said he did not have any information about the child porn image itself or how many illicit images were found in Bratcher’s possession.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER