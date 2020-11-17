Sacramento County health chief calls Asians ‘yellow folks,’ says racism was not intended

Sacramento County Health Services Director Peter Beilenson has apologized for using the term “yellow folks” in reference to Asian people during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sacramento County health chief Dr. Peter Beilenson used the term “yellow folks,” considered a racial slur, to refer to Asians during a Board of Supervisors meeting declaring racism a public health crisis.

As first reported by Capital Public Radio, Beilenson used the phrase while speaking in support of Tuesday’s resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in Sacramento County.

“It’s a crucial thing we need to be doing to address the issues of the African American, and brown, and yellow folks, as well as the white folks,” Beilenson said, according to Capital Public Radio.

In a phone interview with The Sacramento Bee, Beilenson sounded flustered and apologetic, but it was not clear whether he fully understood the context or history of the term’s usage.

“I wasn’t calling them ‘yellow people.’ ... This is ridiculous, I’m gonna tell you,” Beilenson said. “I was saying African American, brown, yellow, whatever color. ... It makes sense to have a public health emergency called for systemic racism. ... I was speaking out in favor of (the resolution). I certainly apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. If I have, I’m terribly sorry.

“In my entire 30-year career, no one has ever talked to me about anything remotely like this. It was an extremely poor choice of words. I will certainly never use them again. I pride myself on being a progressive. I’ve never had any complaint about racism at all.”

The term “yellow” emerged in the late 19th century to depict East Asians as a faceless, ominous threat to the Western world. Derogatory phrases like “Yellow Peril” were commonly used during the 1880s and the early 1900s, when anti-Asian laws such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 were passed to block Asian immigration to the United States.

It’s a term with long historical roots in xenophobia and anti-Asian sentiment, reports of which have been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Some advocates have said California has undercounted COVID-19 rates within the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, and a UC Davis survey in June found hundreds of at-risk Filipino Americans had yet to be tested. When asked whether this incident might reflect advocates’ concerns over that lack of data, Beilenson said his remarks were unrelated.

“There’s certainly no intention of any slight whatsoever. I’m terribly sorry,” he said.

