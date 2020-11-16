Fresno Bee Logo
3 hurt, including police officer, in chain reaction crash

The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Three people including a police officer were hospitalized after a car barreled into the scene of a minor traffic collision in Southern California on Monday.

The officer had responded to a fender-bender involving a BMW SUV that had rear-ended an Acura SUV in Anaheim, the Orange County Register reported.

Suddenly a Honda Civic slammed into the back of the BMW, causing a chain reaction crash, said Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The officer and a driver of one of the SUVs were hospitalized with injuries considered serious, though not life-threatening, Carringer said. The man driving the Honda was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The causes of the both collisions were under investigation, Carringer said.

